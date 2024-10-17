GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirthahalli tahsildar found dead in Bengaluru

Updated - October 17, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

G.B. Jakkanagowdar, tahsildar of Tirthahalli taluk, was found dead in a private lodge in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The 54-year-old officer is suspected to have died following a heart attack.

Jakkanagowdar had been to Bengaluru on Tuesday in connection with a court case. His family members tried to contact him over phone on Wednesday. As he did not respond, they contacted the police and finally he was traced to a private lodge in Bengaluru by evening. Upparpet Police found him dead in the lodge. The dead body was sent for post-mortem.

The officer, native of Gadag, is survived by his wife and two daughters. Former Minister and Tirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra visited the lodge and paid his respects to the mortal remains.

Speaking to the media in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Jnanendra said the officer was about to be promoted to Assistant Commissioner. “He is a good officer and hard worker. He had understood the issues faced by people in Malnad and responded to people’s problems,” he said. The family members took the body to his native place on Thursday.

Published - October 17, 2024 07:31 pm IST

