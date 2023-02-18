ADVERTISEMENT

Tipu’s portrait should be removed: Chhatrapati Shivaji Sena

February 18, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Parasuram Segurkar, District President of Chhatrapati Shivaji Sena, Karnataka, urged the City Municipal Council to remove the portrait of Tipu Sultan which, according to him, was illegally erected on Hattikuni Cross on Yadgir-Sedam Main Road in Yadgir city.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, Mr. Segurkar said that “as per the direction issued by Supreme Court, no statues or portraits should be constructed or erected at any public place and highways. However, Tipu’s portrait was erected at a circle on Hattikuni Cross. However, the concerned Yadgir CMC and District Administration have failed to remove it in order to obey the court’s direction. If they are unable to remove the portrait, the Shivaji Sena will remove it,” he said.

Venkatesh Bheemanalli and Mahadev Hallur were present.

