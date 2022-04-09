‘Tipu will forever remain in the heart of Indians’

Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath at the release of book on Tipu Sultan authored by Nanjaraj Urs (extreme right) in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Releasing a book on Tipu Sultan titled “Tipu – Manyathe Sigada Sultan”, A.H. Vishwanathan said Tipu Sultan was a nationalist

Releasing a book on Tipu Sultan titled “Tipu – Manyathe Sigada Sultan” (a ruler, who did not receive recognition), former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Saturday said the eighteenth-century warrior king will forever remain in the hearts of Indians even if he is removed from the textbooks.

Mr. Vishwanath paid glowing tributes to Tipu Sultan on the occasion of the release of the book, which has been authored by Nanjaraj Urs. “Tipu Sultan was the son of the soil. He is a Tiger of Mysuru. He did not surrender before the enemy. The truth about Tipu Sultan cannot be falsified. Who can deny history?”, Mr Vishwanath said.

He contested the charge that Tipu Sultan had killed several thousands of people in Kodagu. The population of Kodagu was very small in those days, he said.

However, he said bloodshed had taken place in history. Even during India’s freedom struggle, there was bloodshed.

He said Tipu Sultan had become the object of criticism only because of his faith. “We are born in different faiths. Nobody files an application before birth to be born in a particular religion”, he said.

“Tipu Sultan may have been born as a Muslim, but he led life as an Indian and upheld Indian nationalism. He got India respect from across the world. Nobody can deny it”, he said. Also, folklores are sung in Tipu Sultan’s praise, he pointed out.

Mr. Vishwanath also recalled how former Social Welfare Minister Yashodharamma Dasappa threatened to resign in 1969 if the then Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa did not impose prohibition in the State. When Mr. Nijaligappa did not accept his demand, Ms. Dasappa had cited the case of Tipu Sultan who had imposed prohibition in his kingdom.

Retired High Court Judge Justice H.N. Nagmohan Das presided over the event and expressed concern over issues such as hijab, halal taking centre stage at the cost of pressing issues like unemployment, health and farmers’ suicidesy. Retired Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication Mahesh Chandra Guru also spoke on the occasion.