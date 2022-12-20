‘Tipu Nijakanasugalu’ to be staged in Shivamogga

December 20, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan

Rangayana of Mysuru will stage the play – Tipu Nijakanasugalu – at Shivamogga Rangayana on December 31 and January 1, 2023.  

The show will begin at 6 pm on both the days. The tickets cost ₹100 per person. Those interested can purchase tickets at the offices of Shivamogga Rangayana and Kannada and Culture Department. Tickets could be purchased online at www.rangayana.org 

The play has been written and directed by Rangayana director Addanda Cariappa. In a press release, Mr. Cariappa said the play would be staged in different places. It had already been staged in Bengaluru. “As part of this journey the play will be staged in Shivamogga. All theatre-lovers and artists are requested to watch the play”, he said. 

