Tipu Nija Kanasugalu to go on stage in Kalaburagi on February 9, 10

February 06, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Those opposing it asked to watch it first and then come to their conclusions

The Hindu Bureau

Addanda C. Cariappa | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Controversial play Tipu Nija Kanasugalu (The Real Dreams of Tipu) is set to go on stage in Kalaburagi on February 9 and 10.

The play is written and directed by Director of Rangayana in Mysuru Addanda C. Cariappa.

Though there is opposition to the play from some quarters, Mr. Cariappa said that those opposing the play should watch it first and then come to their conclusions.

He said that there is enough evidence from historical records that Tipu was against Kannada. He went on changing the names of several towns. “The play is not pro-Tipu or anti-Tipu, it is about the real Tipu,” Mr. Cariappa added.

As many as 30 artists, who have honed their acting skills to bring in a more realistic touch to the play, have been assigned to play various roles. Mr. Cariappa said that the duration of the play will be three-and-a-half hours.

Those interested in watching the play can book their tickets online through the website www.rangayana.org.

