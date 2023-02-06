HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tipu Nija Kanasugalu to go on stage in Kalaburagi on February 9, 10

Those opposing it asked to watch it first and then come to their conclusions

February 06, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Addanda C. Cariappa

Addanda C. Cariappa | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Controversial play Tipu Nija Kanasugalu (The Real Dreams of Tipu) is set to go on stage in Kalaburagi on February 9 and 10.

The play is written and directed by Director of Rangayana in Mysuru Addanda C. Cariappa.

Though there is opposition to the play from some quarters, Mr. Cariappa said that those opposing the play should watch it first and then come to their conclusions.

He said that there is enough evidence from historical records that Tipu was against Kannada. He went on changing the names of several towns. “The play is not pro-Tipu or anti-Tipu, it is about the real Tipu,” Mr. Cariappa added.

As many as 30 artists, who have honed their acting skills to bring in a more realistic touch to the play, have been assigned to play various roles. Mr. Cariappa said that the duration of the play will be three-and-a-half hours.

Those interested in watching the play can book their tickets online through the website www.rangayana.org.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.