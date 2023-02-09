Tipu Nija Kanasugalu and Savarkar’s Mafinama staged with heavy police protection in Kalaburagi

February 09, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Two plays, Tipu Nija Kanasugalu and Savarkar’s Mafinama, with diagonally opposite ideological perspectives, were staged simultaneously at two different locations with heavy police protection in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

The former, written and directed by Rangayana director Addanda C. Cariappa, was staged at S.M. Pundit Rangamandir and the latter, written and directed by activists Meenakshi Bali and Ashok respectively, was performed as a skit at Jagat Circle in the evening.

The police did not give permission for the performance of Savarkar’s Mafinama on the grounds that the place selected was a crowded public area. However, the activists went on with their performance, apart from presenting revolutionary songs. Owing to the sustained pressure from the police, only some select parts of the 45-minute skit was staged.

Tipu Nija Kanasugalu is on Tipu Sultan, the 18th century Mysuru ruler, who fought the British and Savarkar’s Mafinama is based on a mercy petition written by right-wing ideologue V.D. Savarkar apologising for his resistance to the British and requesting his release from prison during the Indian freedom movement.

The former play was embroiled in a controversy as many progressive, democratic and left intellectuals and activists vehemently criticised it saying that it showed Tipu Sultan in bad light.

“The police did not give us permission on the pretext that our performance will disturb traffic and public movement. We understood that denial of permission was owing to pressure from right-wing leaders. Since it was a question of our freedom of expression, we went ahead with the performance,” district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K. Neela told The Hindu.

On the other hand, Mr. Cariappa, while expressing no opposition to the skit on Savarkar, said that performing a skit just for the sake of protest is not right. He added that all are free to stage a play on Savarkar and advised them to do it professionally with proper costumes and lighting.