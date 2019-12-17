Tipu lessons: Panel yet to submit report to government says Minister

The panel of experts set up by the State government to look into the issue of removing or retaining chapters in textbooks on Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of Mysore state, has not submitted its report to the government yet, said Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar on Monday.

Replying to a question on the issue, Mr. Kumar said, “The Principal Secretary to the department has informed me that the expert panel has not submitted its report till now.” The committee has submitted two reports — one for primary classes and another for Class 10 — to the Karnataka Textbook Society. A final decision on the matter will be taken based on the recommendations of the panel and after discussions with the Chief Minister, Mr. Kumar said.

On conducting public examinations for class 7 students, he said the intention was to help them become more confident and prepare for the class 10 exams. However, some private school managements have raised objections. “No student will be detained in class 7 after sitting for the public exam,” he said.

A final decision on this also will be taken soon, after consultations with the Chief Minister, Mr. Kumar said.