Karnataka

Tipu lessons: Panel yet to submit report to government says Minister

more-in

The panel of experts set up by the State government to look into the issue of removing or retaining chapters in textbooks on Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of Mysore state, has not submitted its report to the government yet, said Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar on Monday.

Replying to a question on the issue, Mr. Kumar said, “The Principal Secretary to the department has informed me that the expert panel has not submitted its report till now.” The committee has submitted two reports — one for primary classes and another for Class 10 — to the Karnataka Textbook Society. A final decision on the matter will be taken based on the recommendations of the panel and after discussions with the Chief Minister, Mr. Kumar said.

On conducting public examinations for class 7 students, he said the intention was to help them become more confident and prepare for the class 10 exams. However, some private school managements have raised objections. “No student will be detained in class 7 after sitting for the public exam,” he said.

A final decision on this also will be taken soon, after consultations with the Chief Minister, Mr. Kumar said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
politics
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 12:16:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tipu-lessons-panel-yet-to-submit-report-to-government-says-minister/article30324069.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY