Tipu Jayanti to be celebrated in Mysuru without govt. involvement

Plans are being worked out to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mysuru’s erstwhile ruler Tipu Sultan at Bal Bhavan in the city on November 10 without the State government’s involvement.

Though the State government during the tenure of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah started organising Tipu Jayanti every year, the BJP government, after B.S. Yeddiyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister in July this year, scrapped the celebrations.

Former Minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, who has taken the lead to organise the first anniversary of Tipu Jayanti after the government cancelled the official celebrations, said he welcomed the BJP government’s decision. “Let the government not organise Tipu Jayanti. We will organise it ourselves,” he said.

He also sought to clarify that there was no dispute over the celebration of Tipu Jayanti without the government’s involvement.

Mr. Sait said he had written to the authorities for permission to hold the celebrations at Bal Bhavan and added that preparations will begin soon after receiving the necessary sanctions.

The demand for holding Tipu Jayanti had come from various quarters, cutting across party lines, castes and communities. People from different walks of life, including seers, had contacted me for holding the anniversary celebrations, Mr. Sait claimed.

While Tipu Jayanti will be organised without the government’s involvement even at taluk levels in the district, all prominent leaders of different political parties had extended their support and assured their participation in the celebrations to be held at the district level in Mysuru, he said.

Tipu Sultan, an 18th century warrior king, who died in battlefield, was not restricted to one community. “Tipu fought for the unity of India and so people will always remember him,” Mr Sait added.