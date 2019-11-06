Tipu Jayanti: HC declines to stay Karnataka govt’s decision to cancel celebrations

The Karnataka High Court on November 6 declined to stay the State government’s decision to cancel celebration of Tipu Jayanti as a State event.

However, the court directed the government to reconsider the decision within two months as the State had decided to cancel celebrations, prima facie, without considering the elaborate reasons assigned in the 2015 and 2016 decisions to celebrate jayanti.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar issued the directions while hearing a PIL petition, which had challenged State government’s July 30, 2019 order for cancelling the celebration as a State event.

Noticing that the government has not banned celebrations of Tipu Jayanti by anyone as a private affair, the Bench directed the government to take precautions to ensure such celebrations are held in peaceful and harmonious manner.