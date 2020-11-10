Tipu Jayanti celebrated on premises of Apna Ghar

MYSURU

10 November 2020 23:54 IST

Tipu Jayanti celebrations were held on Apna Ghar premises in Bannimantap in Mysuru on Tuesday under the leadership of former Minister Tanveer Sait.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sait accused the BJP government of cancelling Tipu Jayanti because of the hatred the ruling party nurtured towards Muslims. Instead of practising hate politics, the BJP government in the State should impose a ban on liquor and gambling, which had ruined the lives of thousands of people, he said.

He sought to remind the people of Tipu’s contributions to Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangapatna and Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud.

Ramanahalli Basava Mutt seer Basavalinga Swamy, Deputy Mayor C. Sridhar, former Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, former Deputy Mayor Shanthakumar, Congress leader M. Shivanna, Maulana Zakaulla, and others were present.