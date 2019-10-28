Tipu in textbooks: Minister asks committee to submit report in 3 days

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar has directed the Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) committee to hold a meeting and decide if the lessons regarding Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan should remain or be removed from school textbooks.

The Minister, in a letter to KTBS on Monday, said the history textbook committee should also invite Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan to the meeting. He said KTBS should weigh the pros and cons carefully and submit a report in the next three days.

The move comes after Mr. Ranjan had sparked off a controversy by writing to Mr. Suresh Kumar urging him to remove all lessons pertaining to Tipu Sultan, describing him a “fanatic”. He said that lessons on the ruler, who died in a battle with the British, needs to be removed and “lessons instilling patriotism” should be included instead. The move to remove lessons on Tipu Sultan from the textbooks has, however, been vehemently opposed by several historians. Writer Baragur Ramachandrappa, who was part of the textbook revision committee appointed by the Congress government, said it was wrong to erase Tipu Sultan from history textbooks. “Students need to learn about all the rulers. The lessons for high school students are objective and state information on his life and contributions,” he told The Hindu last week. The BJP government scrapped Tipu Jayanti celebrations, which had become an annual feature since 2016 when the Congress was in power.

