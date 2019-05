Governor Vajubhai R. Vala has nominated Tippanna Kamaknoor, resident of Kalaburagi, as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Mr. Kamaknoor has been nominated to the Upper House following vacancy caused by the resignation of V.S. Upgrappa of the Congress.

Mr. Ugrappa resigned following his election to the Lok Sabha in the byelections held last year. However, he was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.