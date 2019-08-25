Tiny tots shine in fancy dress event

As many as eight teams, and a student won prizes in the fancy dress competition at Rachoti Veeranna Education Institution here on Saturday.

The competition was held to mark Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

Sandya and Sharan, Shreya and Aiswaya, and Tushar from LKG; Mishi and Bhuvan, Amruta and Preethi, and Aditi and Raghavendra from UKG, and Tarun Reddy and Vidya, Sharat Reddy and Aishwarya, and Vinayak Reddy and Sujnana from class 1 were declared the winners.

Nagaratna Kuppi, State vice-president of BJP, Suresh Hawaldar, and others were present.