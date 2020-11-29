Karnataka

Timings advanced

The timings of Train 06517 KSR Bengaluru – Mangalore Central Express Special have been advanced between Sakleshpur – Mangaluru Junction with immediate effect.

The train which leaves Hassan at 12.45 a.m. will arrive/depart at Sakleshpur- at 2.35 a.m./2.45 a.m.; Subrahmanya Road at 5.35 a.m./5.40 a.m.; Yedamangala at 5.54 a.m./ 5.55 a.m.; Kabaka Puttur at 6.23 a.m./6.25 a.m.; Bantwal at 6.54 a.m./6.55 a.m.; Mangalore Junction at 7.30 a.m. / 7.40 a.m. It reaches Mangalore Central at 8.45 a.m., a release stated.

