‘Timely treatment can help cure TB’

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya addressing a programme on TB in Yadgir.

YADGIR

26 March 2021 22:31 IST

Tuberculosis (TB) can be cured if a patient is provided treatment on time, Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya has said.

She was addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the World TB Free Day in Yadgir recently.

“It is an infectious disease that is caused by a bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Chest pain, weight loss, discharge of blood containing phlegm, cough and fever are the symptoms of TB. It can be cured by continuous treatment,” Dr. Ragapriya said.

Lauding the efforts of doctors in bringing down TB cases, the Deputy Commissioner said that earlier the district was in the 27th place and now it is in 19th place as the number of TB cases reduced after officials of Health Department and doctors provided patients the necessary treatment on time. She appealed to private hospitals to extend effective health service to TB patients.

“Anganwadi workers and ASHAs should first create awareness on public places such as bus stands and railway stations about TB,” zilla panchayat chief excutive officer Shilpa Sharma said.

ASHAs and Health Department employees were felicitated for implementing programmes and also students for writing essays on TB.

Earlier, a jatha was conducted to create awareness on TB.

District Health Officer Indumathi Kamashetty Patil, Lakshmikanth, Bagwant Anwar, Nagaraj Patil, Mujubeer Ahmed Sajid, C.M. Patil and others were present.