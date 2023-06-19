Timely intervention helps restore woman’s severed fingers 

June 19, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

When a 32-year-old resident of a village in Kolar district accidentally injured her right hand in an electrical fodder cutting machine on Sunday, her fingers were completely severed. However, timely intervention — right from the preservation of the severed fingers and rushing the patient to a hospital for surgery – helped in the restoration of her fingers.

The woman initially went to a hospital in Kolar and after getting first aid, she was brought to HOSMAT hospital. She reached the hospital within four hours after the accident that left her ring finger completely severed from the right hand at the proximal finger joint (amputation). Besides, her middle finger – tendons, nerves and blood vessels were cut with dislocation of joint, doctors at HOSMAT said.

“They brought the cut fingers in a clean, plastic bag, in a tiffin carrier with ice. Timely intervention helped in replantation of her fingers,” said Ajith Benedict Rayan, Medical Director at HOSMAT.

Hospital chairman Thomas Chandy, who is also the Chief of Orthopaedics, said two plastic and micro vascular surgeons operated on the patient using a Special Operative Microscope. All the severed arteries, veins, nerves and tendons were reconstructed and broken bones were fixed using surgical wires in a five-hour procedure, he said.

“The patient is recuperating and has complained of pain in the fingers, which indicates that the nerves are beginning to function and that the surgery has been successful. The patient will be discharged in a couple of days,” he added.