Timely decisions will benefit people, CM Bommai tells Deputy Commissioners

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting of deputy commissioners of all districts of Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all districts in Bengaluru on October 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting of deputy commissioners of all districts of Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday told deputy commissioners to take decisions on time for the benefit of the people and suggested them to work with calm mind and time sense.

Mr. Bommai presided over a meeting of deputy commissioners and said “For any IAS officer, working as the deputy commissioner is considered very important and not what kind of footsteps one will leave behind.” Most officers have only seen the power of the DC post without taking responsibility and administration. “Ruling is different and administration is different, and both must be considered while discharging duties,” the chief minister said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all districts in Bengaluru on October 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Bommai said deputy commissioners have a lot of administrative powers. “There will be 101 reasons not to do any particular work but one reason is enough to do good work”..The deputy commissioners must discharge their duties by taking decisions on time, he said.

He told them to seek the guidance of senior officers in addressing problems. “I want everyone to share their experiences openly and only then it will help the government to make suitable decisions,” Mr. Bommai said.

Speaking of government orders regarding the implementation of policies and programmes announced in the State Budget, the chief minister said the DCs must implement it and achieve the target by year end.

Ministers R Ashok, J C Madhuswamy, V. Sunil Kumar, C C Patil, V Somanna, B Sriramulu, K Gopalaiah, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other senior officers were present.