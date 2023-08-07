Timely CPR saves 52-year-old who collapsed at work

August 07, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - Bengaluru

A private company employee, who collapsed at work and suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, was miraculously saved with a timely CPR done by his alert colleague.

It was a usual work day for Mallikarjun Hiremath (52), an employee at a private company Quest Global on July 12. With a history of hypertension, a major risk factor for cardiac issues, Mr. Hiremath experienced a sudden pain in his chest and collapsed from the chair while he was doing his work at the office. This was an unexpected sudden cardiac arrest. Realising the urgency of the situation, his alert colleague Harish quickly administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“He even made use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) that was available at the office to shock Mr. Hiremath’s heart back to life. Early defibrillation was required to restart the heart in this case. These immediate actions played a crucial role in maintaining blood circulation and oxygenation, increasing the chances of successful resuscitation,” Deepak Krishnamurthy, Senior Consultant and Interventional Cardiologist at Sakra World Hospital, where the patient was rushed to.

At the hospital, the medical team diligently persisted in resuscitation efforts, administering six additional shocks ultimately culminating in the successful restoration of pulse and blood pressure. “An immediate ECG was conducted on him which showed evidence of a heart attack, followed by which he was shifted to the Cath lab for an emergency angiogram and angioplasty, which revealed a 100% blockage in one of Mr. Hiremath’s coronary arteries, indicating a heart attack”, said Dr. Krishnamurthy.

A successful angioplasty was performed to clear the blockage in the affected coronary artery. Following the procedure, Mr. Hiremath was closely monitored and received critical care in the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU) for four days while on a ventilator. After four days, he regained consciousness. After five more days of observation, Mr. Hiremath fully recovered from his heart and brain conditions. He made remarkable progress during his hospital stay, the doctor said.

Dr. Krishnamurthy said the timely CPR was crucial in ensuring his survival by preserving blood flow and oxygenation and raising the likelihood of a successful resuscitation up to the arrival of professional medical aid, he said.

Expressing gratitude to Mr. Harish for his timely CPR, Shivaprasad, the patient’s brother, said it was a boon that someone who knew CPR was around. “Also, the company had an AED available and this bought us valuable time and ensured the best outcome possible during the emergency for my brother,” he said.