Timely action by station master averts fire accident on goods train at Saunshi

February 11, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Mysuru division of South Western Railway extinguished fire in a goods train in Saunshi on Sunday.

A bogie tank with petrol and a naphtha wagon was loaded at Karjagi. However, when the goods train was passing near Saunshi, the station master noticed smoke in a wagon of the train.

He immediately informed the guard of the same rake via walkie talkie. Then rake was then pushed backed to Saunshi. Officials observed that there was hot axle in the 15th wagon. The smoke was put off by the on-duty staff at the station. The wagon was detached for attention and the rest of the rake was moved.

CONNECT WITH US