Timeline for reviewing applications

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has said that the applications received during the officers’ village stay programme will be addressed within a time frame of 15 days. He spoke to villagers during his visit to Hettur in Sakleshpur taluk as part of the officers’ village stay programme on Saturday.

The district administration received 224 applications with regard to various services offered by different departments. The Deputy Commissioner said a majority of the applications would be resolved on the spot. “A few applications would require further verification and process. I have instructed the officers to resolve them within 15 days”, he said.

The state-wide programme to make officers stay put in the village was planned with an intention to provide services for the rural people at their place. “This programme strengthens the democratic system”, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner and other officers reached the village by 10 a.m. He and Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh received applications from people and interacted with them about their problems. The taluk administration had made arrangements for DC’s stay at a hostel in Hettur village.