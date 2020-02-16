Karnataka

Time will decide mycome-back, saysJanardhan Reddy

The former Minister G. Janadhan Reddy has said that time will decide about his come-back to politics. But, he was happy in participating spiritual programmes, he added.

He was addressing reporters at Hegigimadra village in Yadgir district on Sunday after taking part in the annual fair of Sri Shantashivayogi Mutt.

Mr. Reddy, who initially refrained from making any political comments, said: “I am happy in participating in spiritual activities. Therefore, time will decide my come-back to politics and that will be worth the wait,” he added.

Reacting to a question, he said that the party high command will take a decision on making B. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Sriramulu as Deputy Chief Minister as desired by the community.

