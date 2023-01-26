Time has come to oust BJP, say Congress leaders

January 26, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST

Highlighting the “failures” of the Centre and the State governments during the Praja Dhwani Yatra that covered Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, Congress leaders said on Thursday that the time had come to oust the BJP regime in the ensuing elections and claimed a “pro-Congress wave” in Karnataka.

Addressing a public rally here, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the yatra was a reflection of the people’s aspiration to throw out the present regime and the public response indicated a pro-Congress wave. No matter what the Congress would sweep the elections.

He said the Congress would bring back all the programmes initiated by it but stopped by the BJP, and announced that the Shaadi Bhagya would be renewed while additional funds would be allocated for the welfare of Dalits and minorities. Apart from 200 units of free electricity for each household, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, the Congress would also give 10 kg of rice free for the poor apart from ₹2,000 per month for women.

Mr. Siddaramaiah described the JD (S) as the “most untrustworthy” party which tailed the winners and flayed it for lacking in moral convictions and political ideology. He said if the BJP was in power in Karnataka today, it was because of the JD(S). Cautioning the public against voting for it, Mr. Siddaramaiah said they should also keep the “communal” BJP at bay, and pointed out that a vote for the JD (S) was a vote for the BJP.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said that people were disillusioned with the BJP and it was also evident in the elections from the South Graduates constituency to the Legislative Council. Though the BJP had more number of elected representatives, it was the Congress which won the seat which underlined the frustration of the educated with the BJP, he added.

He exhorted the party workers to embark on a mission to sweep all the 11 Assembly seats in the Mysuru district and four seats in Chamarajanagar to fortify the Congress position in the region. Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, party leaders H.C. Mahadevappa, R. Dhruvanarayan, B.K. Hariprasad, Tanvir Sait and others were present.