Time for Siddaramaiah to face the harsh truth: Bommai

February 25, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

It is time for the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to “face the hard truth”, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

He was responding to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement that the Chief Minister had told “lies” on the floor of the House on the Arkavathi Layout re-do issue only to shield himself and his government from allegations of corruption.

Rebutting the allegation, Mr. Bommai told reporters here that he had only read the Justice Kempanna Commission report that had been prepared after gathering all evidence on the Arkavathi Layout issue and there was no question of telling lies. Mr. Siddaramaiah had admitted that “officials had brought files” and he had “endorsed them”, which amounts to accepting the mistake, the Chief Minister claimed.

During the session, Mr. Bommai had countered the allegations of corruption levelled against him and his government by claiming that the Siddarmaaiah-led Congress government had indulged in irregularities in the re-do exercise of Arkavathi Layout by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to the tune of over ₹8,500 crore. The Congress had called this a blatant “lie” and sought to know why this issue was not raised through all four years of the BJP rule or earlier while the party was in the Opposition.

