‘Time for second freedom struggle’

Terming the recent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, as a mark of the “greatness of the soul of India that has demonstrated itself every time there is a threat to Constitutional values,” noted writer Devanur Mahadeva has said this was the time for a “second freedom struggle.”

He was speaking at a seminar on CAA, National Registry of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR), organised by the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti here on Wednesday.

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had said we will lose our freedom for the second time if our loyalties to caste and religion override the identity with the country. I think that time has come now, as the government of the day itself is linking citizenship to religion and dividing the country,” Mr. Mahadeva said. “The government is asking for my father’s birth date and place. My mother told me I was born when the train left the station near our village on a Monday. Then how will I know when my parents were born? I think I have my roots in the Harappa civilisation, which is in Pakistan. What should I do?” he said.

‘Affects Dalits too’

Former bureaucrat Sasikanth Senthil said: “There is a propaganda that CAA will only affect Muslims. But it affects all marginalised communities and Dalits too. They need to join the protests.” Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made a surprise appearance and was among the audience, but did not address the gathering.

Having a majority in Parliament does not give the government a free pass to enact anti-constitutional laws and opposing them is not disrespecting the Parliament, said writer and film-maker Baragur Ramachandrappa.

Protecting and fostering Hindu-Muslim unity is the most effective way to counter the divisive agenda of the BJP-led Union government, argued journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu.

“Any attempt at Hindu-Muslim unity threatens them. I have received a threat call for being listed as speaker at a Billava-Muslim friendship meet to be held in Mangaluru. The meeting stands postponed as of now,” he said.