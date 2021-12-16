Tigress trapped, villagers relieved

MYSURU

16 December 2021 23:59 IST

A tigress aged around 10 was trapped and tranquillized by the Forest Department staff at Nanachi near Kutta in Kodagu on Thursday.

The tigress was suspected to be preying on domesticated animals in the villages on the forest fringes and hence, the local community had complained to the authorities seeking its capture and relocation. A shepherd too was attacked sometime ago fuelling fear among people for theirs and the safety of their livestock.

The authorities set a bait, combed the area, and deployed elephants Abhimanyu, Bheema for the purpose.

Advertising

Advertising

The tigress was trapped and cornered during the operation and the veterinarians have decided to shift it to Mysuru.