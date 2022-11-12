Tigress snared in Nagarahole; combing operations to commence to track its cubs

A tigress was found snared to death close to the Taraka dam near the Antharsanthe range of Nagarahole in H.D. Kote on Saturday.

It is believed to be the same tigress which was nursing three cubs near Taraka and there are fears that the cubs could be on the verge of starvation death as preliminary reports indicate that the tigress had died a few days ago.

The incident came to light when the locals sighted the carcass and informed the Forest Department who identified it as the same tigress which used to be sighted near Taraka.

Sources said a combing operation will be launched to track and ascertain the fate of the cubs as they are unable to fend for themselves. Activists have expressed concern over the presence of snares along the forest boundary and hence want an operation to clear them as they pose danger to wildlife.