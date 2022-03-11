Tigress found dead in Bandipur

Two tigers have died in Bandipur-Nagarahole belt during the week

A tigress was found dead in the Gundre range of Bandipur National Park and the authorities attributed it to natural causes.

The tigress was aged between 8 and 9 and the forest guards on their regular beat stumbled upon the carcass on Wednesday.

The stripes were matched with the database and it turned out to be the same tigress which was first camera trapped on March 13, 2015 in Gundre during the tiger enumeration and census. It was camera trapped during the tiger enumeration exercise again in 2019-20 and had a unique ID Bandipur I5_1583, according to the park authorities.

An examination of the carcass did not lead to any suspicion of foul play and its claws and skin were intact. There were no external injuries caused by snares. The authorities said there was no trace of any injury due to territorial fight with another tiger. However, the canines had worn out and a portion of the jaw had turned yellowish.

The wildlife veterinarians conducted post-mortem and the report indicated pre-existing disease related to old age, including urethral obstruction. However, samples of the viscera of the carcass was collected and will be subjected to clinical analysis to ascertain the actual cause of death, said the authorities.

The carcass was later incinerated as per the norms of National Tiger Conservation Authority.

Incidentally, this is the second tiger to have been found dead in the Bandipur-Nagarahole belt during the week. A tiger was found dead in the elephant proof trench in the Anechowkur range of the Nagarahole National Park, on Thursday.

So far, seven tigers have died as on date since January in Bandipur-Nagarahole belt as per the data maintained by the NTCA.