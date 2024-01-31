ADVERTISEMENT

Tigress captured, shifted to rehabilitation centre in Mysuru

January 31, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A tigress was captured by the Forest Department personnel on the outskirts of Naganapura in the Omkara range of Bandipur Tiger reserve on Tuesday.

The tigress had sustained injuries in what is suspected to be a territorial fight with another tiger and was finding it difficult to walk. The villagers crowded around the injured tiger which was lurking near a farm and the enraged animal attacked them resulting in minor injuries to two farmers.

Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Ramesh Kumar said that the tigress was about 10-years-old, its right eye was damaged while one of the limbs was also fractured making it difficult to walk. After the capture the tigress was shifted to the animal rescue centre at Koorgalli on the outskirts of the city and its condition was being monitored, said Mr. Ramesh Kumar.

