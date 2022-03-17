Tightened security for Holi celebrations in Hubballi-Dharwad

The festival will be celebrated in Dharwad on Saturday and in Hubballi on Tuesday

A craftsman preparing an image of Kamanna in Hubballi on Thursday, for the Holi celebrations. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The district administration has tightened security in Hubballi and Dharwad to prepare for the Holi celebrations.

The festival was not observed in the twin cities due to COVID-19 and the lockdown. But this year, it is expected to be celebrated on a grand scale. To start with, the State Government has lifted all restrictions.

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has issued orders deputing different officers to various spots in the twin cities to ensure that the celebrations pass off peacefully.

Companies of Rapid Action Force have begun conducting route marches in sensitive areas in the twin cities. Police officers will conduct peace committee meetings in select areas.

Apart from local personnel, additional police force have been deputed. They include 12 platoons of KSRP, four Deputy Superintendents of Police, 20 Inspectors, 35 Sub-Inspectors, 70 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 500 head constables and 200 Home Guards.

As per the Police Commissioner’s orders, security arrangements will be in force from Friday till Wednesday next.

The Police Commissioner has banned the use of disc jockey loud speakers and all celebrations have to be completed before 6 p.m. on Saturday in Dharwad and before 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Hubballi.

The Police Commissioner has said that stern action will be taken against those trying to disturb peace. Sale of liquor is banned in Dharwad from Friday evening to Sunday morning, while in Hubballi, it is banned from Monday evening to Wednesday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has asked people to celebrate the festival without giving any scope to untoward incidents. Even though taking out processions has been allowed, people have been directed not to play any music which may hurt the sentiments of people from different religions. All festivals have a message of brotherhood and it should be celebrated peacefully and in the right spirit, he said.

As part of the Holi festival, sale and transportation of liquor has been banned in rural areas from till Monday.