Tighten vigil in high-risk border districts: Somashekar

‘Rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala a matter of concern’

Minister S.T. Somashekar on Friday said border districts like Mysuru and Chamarajanagar are at risk with the surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Therefore, surveillance at the borders must be stepped up with foolproof checks for containing the pandemic spread.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the check-post at Kekkenahalli bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu in Chamarajanagar district, he said rising cases in Kerala was a concern in view of cross-border travel. The responsibility lies on us to step up checks and ensure guidelines are strictly complied with by check-post staff, he said.

While stating that inter-State trade and business should remain unaffected, he said it is necessary to take certain strict measures so that the threat of spread was eased.

The checks are inevitable though it can cause inconvenience.

“Do not allow entry to those not carrying the RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours,” he directed officials who accompanied him. The Minister told Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi and the Superintendent of Police to ensure strict enforcement of government rules on COVID-19 containment at the border.

N. Mahesh, Kollegal MLA, Deputy Commissioner, and other officers were present.