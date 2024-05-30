ADVERTISEMENT

Tight security in Mysuru for counting

Published - May 30, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Can go as box with the counting PC report

The Hindu Bureau

A strong police force will be in-charge of security on the day of counting in Mysuru on June 4 as the results of the elections held for the Mysuru Lok Sabha Constituency will be declared on that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner B. Ramesh told reporters here on Thursday that the counting centre will be under a three-tier security cover and no unauthorised persons will be allowed inside the centre. Only those with valid ID cards get access. All of them have to undergo frisking as a security measure, he added.

In total, two Deputy Commissioners of police, eight assistant commissioners of police, 25 circle police inspectors, 65 police sub-inspectors, 750 head constables, and constables will be deployed for security in view of the counting and declaration of election results.

In addition, four KSRP teams and 12 CAR teams will be stationed beside the mounted and commando forces, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The routine traffic management in the city will be looked after by a dedicated team of traffic personnel to ensure there was no holdup here in view of counting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US