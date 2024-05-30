Tight security in Mysuru for counting

A strong police force will be in-charge of security on the day of counting in Mysuru on June 4 as the results of the elections held for the Mysuru Lok Sabha Constituency will be declared on that day.

Police Commissioner B. Ramesh told reporters here on Thursday that the counting centre will be under a three-tier security cover and no unauthorised persons will be allowed inside the centre. Only those with valid ID cards get access. All of them have to undergo frisking as a security measure, he added.

In total, two Deputy Commissioners of police, eight assistant commissioners of police, 25 circle police inspectors, 65 police sub-inspectors, 750 head constables, and constables will be deployed for security in view of the counting and declaration of election results.

In addition, four KSRP teams and 12 CAR teams will be stationed beside the mounted and commando forces, he added.

The routine traffic management in the city will be looked after by a dedicated team of traffic personnel to ensure there was no holdup here in view of counting.