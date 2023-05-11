ADVERTISEMENT

Tight security at counting centre, EVMs in strong rooms

May 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Three-layered security has been provided to Maharani’s Commerce and Management College on Valmiki Road in Mysuru where counting of votes will take place on May 13. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

As the polling concluded on Wednesday and the fate of candidates sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs), all eyes are on the counting which is on Saturday.

The EVMs and the VVPAT machines were shifted to the counting centre located in the Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management on Valmiki Road here from 11 constituencies that went to the polls.

The machines were brought to the mustering centers from the polling booths for de-mustering process. After the process, the machines were shifted to the respective constituency-wise strong rooms at the counting centre under tight security.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The strong rooms were later sealed and the entire counting centre is guarded by a three-layer security with no unknown persons allowed to enter the centre. The Central Armed Police Forces are guarding the premises. CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance of the entire premises amidst the multi-layered security.

The strong rooms will be opened only on the day of counting at 8 a.m, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra, candidates and other key officials.

After opening the strong rooms, the machines will be shifted to the respective counting halls of the constituencies for counting. Elaborate arrangements are in place for the counting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US