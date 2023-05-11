Tight security at counting centre, EVMs in strong rooms

May 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

As the polling concluded on Wednesday and the fate of candidates sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs), all eyes are on the counting which is on Saturday.

The EVMs and the VVPAT machines were shifted to the counting centre located in the Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management on Valmiki Road here from 11 constituencies that went to the polls.

The machines were brought to the mustering centers from the polling booths for de-mustering process. After the process, the machines were shifted to the respective constituency-wise strong rooms at the counting centre under tight security.

The strong rooms were later sealed and the entire counting centre is guarded by a three-layer security with no unknown persons allowed to enter the centre. The Central Armed Police Forces are guarding the premises. CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance of the entire premises amidst the multi-layered security.

The strong rooms will be opened only on the day of counting at 8 a.m, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra, candidates and other key officials.

After opening the strong rooms, the machines will be shifted to the respective counting halls of the constituencies for counting. Elaborate arrangements are in place for the counting.