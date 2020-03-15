Tiger tranquilised for treatment in Kodagu dies while being shifted to Mysuru zoo

A tiger which was suspected to be injured and was immobile in a coffee plantation abutting the borders of Nagarahole National Park and Virajpet in Kodagu was tranquilised for treatment but died while being shifted to the Mysuru zoo on Saturday night.

The tiger was first sighted by the local people who informed the forest department staff in Virajpet. Though there was a commotion in the area, the tiger remained still for a long time raising suspicion that it may have injured itself, probably in a territorial fight and hence was not able to move.

Mr. Shivashankar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Virajpet said they received the information around 1.30 p.m. on Saturday and it was observed that the tiger remained immobile for a long time despite the presence of people around it.

“We suspected it was injured and sought permission from the PCCF (Wildlife) and followed the standard operating procedure for its capture. It was tranquilised and was in the process of being shifted to the Mysuru Zoo for treatment but died enroute’’, he added.

The tiger was a male aged around 9 to 10 years and though its canines were intact, one of it was corroded. Mr.S hivashankar said the tiger’s hind limbs seemed to be weak and during the operation it used to drag itself forward to evade capture. Post-mortem reports will indicate whether the tiger had injured itself in a territorial fight or whether the injury was due to other causes.