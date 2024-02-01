ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger suffers multiple injuries in territorial fight, dies on consuming porcupine

February 01, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger aged between three to four years was found dead in the Maddur range of Bandipur National Park on Wednesday.

Senior officials including wildlife veterinarian who reached the spot examined the carcass and discovered that the tiger was badly injured in a territorial fight with another male and its forelimbs had been fractured.

Further examination of the carcass revealed that the stomach and intestine of the tiger was pierced by porcupine quills that was embedded inside. Hence the authorities speculate that the injured tiger unable to hunt large prey, zeroed in on a porcupine and fed on it but the quills pierced the internal organs resulting in its death.

The post-mortem of the tiger was carried out by veterinarian Dr. Mirza Wasim in the presence of Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, and other officials and incinerated as per the NTCA protocols.

