GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiger suffers multiple injuries in territorial fight, dies on consuming porcupine

February 01, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger aged between three to four years was found dead in the Maddur range of Bandipur National Park on Wednesday.

Senior officials including wildlife veterinarian who reached the spot examined the carcass and discovered that the tiger was badly injured in a territorial fight with another male and its forelimbs had been fractured.

Further examination of the carcass revealed that the stomach and intestine of the tiger was pierced by porcupine quills that was embedded inside. Hence the authorities speculate that the injured tiger unable to hunt large prey, zeroed in on a porcupine and fed on it but the quills pierced the internal organs resulting in its death.

The post-mortem of the tiger was carried out by veterinarian Dr. Mirza Wasim in the presence of Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, and other officials and incinerated as per the NTCA protocols.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.