Tiger Shourya dies in Belagavi zoo

Updated - November 24, 2024 07:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger, Shourya, aged around 13, belonging to Kittur Rani Channamma Mini Zoo at Bhutaramanahatti in Belagavi taluk, died of multiple organ failure on Sunday.

As per information provided by the zoo officials, the tiger, which was suffering from a complex infection due to Mycoplasma, Cytauxzonosis and Babesiosis, was under the treatment and supervision of wildlife veterinarians for the last 21 days.

It died of the infection at 9.40 a.m., after it stopped responding to treatment.

Shourya was shifted from Bannerghatta National Park to Kittur Rani Channamma Mini Zoo in 2021.

