 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Tiger Shourya dies in Belagavi zoo

Updated - November 24, 2024 07:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger, Shourya, aged around 13, belonging to Kittur Rani Channamma Mini Zoo at Bhutaramanahatti in Belagavi taluk, died of multiple organ failure on Sunday.

As per information provided by the zoo officials, the tiger, which was suffering from a complex infection due to Mycoplasma, Cytauxzonosis and Babesiosis, was under the treatment and supervision of wildlife veterinarians for the last 21 days.

It died of the infection at 9.40 a.m., after it stopped responding to treatment.

Shourya was shifted from Bannerghatta National Park to Kittur Rani Channamma Mini Zoo in 2021.

Published - November 24, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.