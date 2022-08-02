Karnataka

Tiger reserve status for M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary on hold, says Minister

Special Correspondent MYSURU   August 02, 2022 22:50 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 22:50 IST

Minister for Housing and Infrastructure V.Somanna, who is also in charge of Chamarajanagar district, said on Tuesday that there was no need for tiger reserve status for M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary and it has been put on hold.

Speaking to media persons at Ponnachi in Chamarajanagar district he said notifying it as a tiger reserve will cause ‘’untold misery’’ to the villagers but did not elaborate. ‘’Only those who experience it know the problems’’ he said.

Mr.Somanna said Chamarajanagar district already has two tiger reserves – Bandipur and BRT Tiger Reserve – and he does not want tiger reserve status for M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. It may also cause problems to thousands of devotees who visit MM Hills Temple, he felt.

‘’The issue being sensitive in nature, a stakeholders’ meeting will also be convened and will be discussed in the Cabinet committee,. These villages have a long history of 400 years to 500 years and people will be displaced, so no decision need be taken in a hurry and we don’t want the project’‘ he added.

