Tiger remains elusive, combing to continue

Mysuru

05 January 2022 19:56 IST

The tiger lurking around Antharsanthe village close to Nagarahole National Park continues to be elusive as the second day of combing operation did not yield any results.

The tiger is suspected to have killed a cow in Antharsantheconsequent to which an advisory has been issued asking people not to venture out between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Mahesh Kumar, Director, Nagarahole National Park, said the combing team has returned but could only see a few pug marks, indicating that the tiger was lurking close by. However, it was not sighted nor were there any other evidence to pinpoint its exact location so as to dart and tranquilise it. Hence the combing operation will continue on Thursday.

He said the forest boundary was about 4 km – as the crow flies – but the actual motorable distance from the village was around 10 km. As the tiger has ventured deep into human landscape every effort was being made to trap and tranquilize it.

He said there was enough buffer forest and undisturbed kharab land close to the national park and the tiger was perhaps trying to find sanctuary.

Based on the camera trap image of the tiger which emerged soon after the cattle kill, Mr.Mahesh Kumar suspected that it was a sub-adult and was either ejected out of its territory or was trying to carve out a territory for itself on the fringes of the forest.