Tiger remains elusive, combing on near Nanjangud

December 12, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Even after launching the operations to trap the tiger that was sighted in the vicinity of Kadakola Industrial Area near Nanjangud, nearly two weeks ago, the wild cat has remained elusive, keeping the forest authorities on their toes.

Though it was camera-trapped, it was not spotted physically since the launch of the operations and the forest teams have continued searching in and around Kadakola Industrial Area.

The forest teams camping in the area are confident of capturing the tiger and shifting it to the forest.

“The tiger is engaged in a hide and seek game. It is moving in the same area but was not spotted though it was camera-trapped. Our teams are making best efforts to tranquilize the animal upon sighting and relocate. It’s a matter of time that it will be captured soon. The tiger appears very swift in its movements based on the information gathered from the teams,” said Chief Conservator of Forest Malathi Priya.

She told The Hindu that the tiger had been identified and it could be around 18 months old. It may have been weaned away from its mother and trying to establish its territory. “There has been no cattle kill or attack on humans since it was spotted in the vicinity. We are trying to lure the animal towards the bait so that it can be tranquilized and shifted,” she said.

The tiger’s movements are being tracked around Chikkanahalli forest which is close to the Kadakola Industrial Area.