Tiger occupancy declines in Western Ghats landscape

April 09, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Status of Tigers 2022 report released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru on Sunday should serve as an eyeopener to the State government pushing for infrastructure and development projects in forest lands as the tiger numbers have shown a decline in the Western Ghats landscape.

The Western Ghats landscape comprises the States of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Goa and while there were 981 tigers in the region in the 2018 enumeration exercise, only 824 unique tigers were recorded in 2022 thus indicating a significant decline.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has expressed concern that this could also be reflective of a decline in stability in terms of park management and protection. ‘’The Nilgiri cluster is home to the world’s largest tiger population but the recent data has shown a decrease in tiger occupancy throughout the Western Ghats, except in a few areas like Kali (Anshi Dandeli)’’, according to the Tiger Status 2022 report.

Senior State Forest Department officials said that the analysis is with reference to the entire landscape as such comprising the four States and Karnataka has fared better in this regard especially in protected areas. ‘’The landscape figures would not be reflected in the tiger numbers for individual State when it is released and we are confident that the actual tiger numbers in Karnataka was bound to increase compared to 2018 figures of 524 tigers,” said the officials. Incidentally, the report too notes that the decline is outside protected areas while it had increased in Bandipur and Nagarahole and was stable in Bhadra.

But the officials concurred with the findings that there was too much anthropogenic pressure outside the protected areas. Within Karnataka, the decline in tiger occupancy has been observed in BRT Hills and the border region of Goa and Karnataka. In addition, there was a significant decline in tiger occupancy in the Mookambika-Sharavathi-Sirsi landscape within the State, as per the report.

It has flagged habitat loss, fragmentation, poaching, illegal wildlife trade, human-animal conflict and proliferation of invasive species as areas of major concern and called for mitigatory measures like habitat restoration.

The status report mentions that with the increasing human footprint and development, there was an increase in interface between humans and wildlife resulting in conflict situation. But it has also red flagged the spread of invasive species across large tracts of protected areas as a major concern.

Echoing the status report’s views, wildlife conservationists have expressed concern over the slew of linear projects that is being approved in the State cutting across forests and buffer areas. In addition, there is wanton approval of forest land for non-forestry purposes, conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes and denotification of deemed forests all of which will have a negative bearing on landscape harbouring wildlife, warn the conservationists.