Tiger mortality rate has increased in Karnataka, says citizens’ group 

March 03, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

United Conservation Movement, a citizens group to protect forests, said that the tiger mortality rate has increased in Karnataka recently.

Aadi Nagraj Gowda, member of United Conservation Movement, on Friday, March 3, told reporters that in the last one year, eight tigers have died in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

“The tiger death ratio in the State has increased recently. In the last one year alone in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, eight tigers have died, two deaths have been reported as natural deaths citing that they were attacked by an elephant and a wild buffalo respectively. However in December 2022, a five-year-old male tiger’s carcass was found 25 days after its death in Hediyala range in the same reserve. Why did it take so many days to find out that a tiger had died,” Mr. Gowda questioned.

He said that in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve a tigress was snared to death leaving behind three tiger cubs. However, one cub died a few days later in the fringe area. “Why no action has been taken against those responsible for the tigresses death or any investigation done to find out how it got caught in a snarl?” he enquired.

Mr. Gowda also alleged that the forest department officials were giving more importance to wildlife safaris in the tiger reserves than carrying out patrolling. He also questioned the role of the Special Tiger Protection Force which was formed by the government to protect poaching of tigers in the reserves.

“We do not know what the Special Tiger Protection Force is doing in the tiger reserves. We want to know where they are deployed,” he questioned.