Tiger injured by elephant tranquillised

Shifted to Mysuru; action taken after the big cat was found to be unable to hunt

A tiger which was found injured in the tourism zone of Bandipur National Park was tranquillised and captured on Thursday. The animal is around eight years.

A preliminary assessment of the wounds indicated that it was injured by an elephant in a fight. It was first noticed by forest guards in the Ganjikatte forest area on Wednesday and was in an emaciated state unable to move fast. Camera traps were installed to monitor its movements and whether the tiger could regain its strength and recover from injuries on its own.

But on observation it transpired that the tiger was also unable to hunt and was sinking and hence permission was sought for its capture and treatment.

A committee of senior officials was constituted and the tiger was first tranquillised and subsequently shifted to a cage and the park veterinarians administered antibiotics and other medicines to enable its recovery. The protocols stipulated by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) were followed.

S.R. Natesh, Field Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said the animal was responding well to treatment but it had been decided to shift it to Mysuru and monitor it on a continuous basis. Senior officials of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Wildlife Warden Krithika Alanahalli, and others were present.

Officials say conflict between tiger and elephant – though rare – does take place and there are instances when the elephant calves have been preyed by tigers. But by and large the adults tend to steer clear of each other’s path, respecting their respective strengths.