Tiger identified as from Nagarahole

The tiger which is the cause for a major combing operation at Bandipur, has been identified as the one first sighted in the Antharsanthe range of the Nagarahole National Park.

The technical wing of the Forest Department received images of a tiger from a camera trap on September 11 and another set of images from a conflict area on October 10. On analysis, it turned out that both the images were of the same tiger and had the ID Nagarahole18_U725. Reports say the tiger was first photo-captured in Antharsanthe on March 28, 2018, and was subsequently camera trapped on April 11, 16 and 20 at Antharsanthe. Based on the size and physical appearance from the images, authorities concluded that it could be around 3-4 years old.

The aerial distance between the last camera trap location in Antharsanthe range and the conflict location in Gopalswamy Betta range of Bandipur is about 60 km.

The big cat is speculated to be male, based on the pug mark though officials refuse to confirm this.

Meanwhile, the department has averred that the operation will continue unabated and refuted suggestions that they were driving the tiger deeper inside rather than capturing it. Senior officials believe it may have shifted its location due to disturbance caused by the combing operations. They are hopeful that it would emerge on Saturday.

The idea to use mannequins to lure the tiger has also been abandoned as it could risk carnivores including other tigers and leopards in the area, losing fear of humans.