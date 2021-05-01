Karnataka

Tiger found dead

The carcass of the tiger.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A tiger was found dead in Tanigebailu Range in Chikkamagaluru district on Friday evening. The animal is said to have suffered injuries in a territorial fight. A post-mortem was conducted on Saturday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2021 5:25:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tiger-found-dead/article34457779.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY