A tiger was found dead in Tanigebailu Range in Chikkamagaluru district on Friday evening. The animal is said to have suffered injuries in a territorial fight. A post-mortem was conducted on Saturday.
Tiger found dead
Special Correspondent
Hassan,
May 01, 2021 17:12 IST
