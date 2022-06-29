Tiger found dead in Ponnampet, foul play ruled out

A tiger was found dead in a private coffee estate at Rudraguppe village of Ponnampet in Kodagu disrict on Tuesday and authorities have ruled out foul play.

The postmortem conducted on Wednesday indicated that the tiger had bite and scratch marks ostensibly caused in a territorial fight with another tiger. The tiger was a male and aged around 3 years. The viscera of the carcass was collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The carcass was subsequently incinerated as per the protocols of the National Tiger Conservation Authority and in the presence of senior officials of the Forest Department.