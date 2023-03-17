ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger found dead in Nagarahole 

March 17, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger was found dead in the Veeranahosahalli range of Nagarahole National Park on Friday.

The tiger was aged around 4-5 years and the carcass had injuries sustained in what is suspected to be a territorial fight with another male. The spinal cord was broken and its forelimb fractured.

It is speculated that the tiger subsequently tried to hunt a porcupine as its quails were found embedded in its mouth and legs but succumbed to complications arising out of internal bleeding.

The post-mortem of the tiger was conducted as per NTCA protocols in the presence of senior officials of the Forest Department including DCF C. Harsha Kumar, and Wildlife Warden Kruthika Alanahalli.

The carcass was incinerated after the post-mortem.

